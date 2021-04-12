NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 704 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $346.04 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.