Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 10,116 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -279.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

