Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.69 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,406 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $62.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.