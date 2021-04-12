NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 74.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $475.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.54 and its 200 day moving average is $514.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

