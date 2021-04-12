First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First American Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $169.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

