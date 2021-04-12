Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,441 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,584,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $41,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

