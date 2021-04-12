Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

