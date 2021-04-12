Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after acquiring an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after buying an additional 83,871 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,285,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

