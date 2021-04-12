New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. New Residential Investment accounts for about 1.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.00 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

