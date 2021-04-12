Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 1,184,962 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

COG opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

