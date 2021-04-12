Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

