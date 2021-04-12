WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEX. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.75.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $219.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

