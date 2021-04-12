Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,438 shares of company stock worth $4,099,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

