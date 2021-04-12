Farmers Trust Co. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.