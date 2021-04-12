Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 7,672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VEU opened at $61.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

