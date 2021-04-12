Genaro Network Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $1.19 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00624899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035058 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

