CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWXZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $7.31 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.