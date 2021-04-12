Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RAIFY opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

