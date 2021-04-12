EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

VRSK opened at $182.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

