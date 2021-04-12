Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.29 and a 200-day moving average of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

