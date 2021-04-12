EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 649 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7,393.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

