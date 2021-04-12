Oldfather Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 11.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $486.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

