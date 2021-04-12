Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 5,435 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

