iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $245.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $156.22 and a 52-week high of $246.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

