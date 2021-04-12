Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $126.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

