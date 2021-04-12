Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 69,462 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,462 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

