Parkside Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

