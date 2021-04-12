iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Cut by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

