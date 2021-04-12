State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,519 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $184.49 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

