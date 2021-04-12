State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,404 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.72 and its 200-day moving average is $517.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.70 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

