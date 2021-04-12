Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

