Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Northland Securities

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

CSSE stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $453.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

