Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Northland Securities

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.
CSSE stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $453.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $32.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
