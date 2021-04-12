EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

