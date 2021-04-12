Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $297,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jamf by 235.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jamf by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 281,374 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,630 shares of company stock worth $17,479,255 over the last 90 days.

BATS:JAMF opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

