Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,523 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,312. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.