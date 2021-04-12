Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

