Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

