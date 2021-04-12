CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. CareDx has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 28.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at $786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareDx by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareDx by 140.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

