Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $264.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $264.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.