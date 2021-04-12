State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 522 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,450.06 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,337.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,067.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

