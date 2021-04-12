Axis DeFi Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $112,157.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.