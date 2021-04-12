OptionRoom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $25.35 million and $1.15 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00290200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00712163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,626.38 or 0.98492559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00922032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018113 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

