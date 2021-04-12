Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 7th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $35,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $270,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIP opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.81 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

