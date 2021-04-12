Hexavest Inc. Sells 12,898 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of Masco worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

