NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 79.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of DE stock opened at $377.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.81 and a 200-day moving average of $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

