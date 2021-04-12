KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $352.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.46 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

