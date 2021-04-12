Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $187.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

