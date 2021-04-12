Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.23 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $188.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.56 and a 1 year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

