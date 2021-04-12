Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.