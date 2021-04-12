WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $3,762,496.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 32.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

